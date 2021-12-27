ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, Virginia

Hampton to receive $9 million in grants from state’s flood preparedness program

Hampton, Virginia
Hampton, Virginia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECRQu_0dWnU9hj00

Dec. 27, 2021 - The City of Hampton will receive more than $9 million in grants to deal with sea level rise and extreme weather as part of an ongoing statewide effort by the Virginia Community Flood Prevention Fund.

The grants, announced last week by Gov. Ralph Northam, will be directed at four specific projects in Hampton:

• $3,841,555 for Lake Hampton and North Armistead Avenue

• $3,008,500 for the Big Bethel Blueway (Albany Drive at Big Bethel Road)

• $2,022,143 for the Sunset Creek Urban Channel Naturalization Project

• $291,850 for the Billy Woods Canal

The four Hampton grants were among 30 applications from 22 local government organizations to receive grants made possible with funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Terry O’Neill, director of the city’s Community Development Department, noted that the $9,164,037 awarded to Hampton represented “by far the most money granted to any single community in the commonwealth.” O’Neill praised the efforts of the Resilient Hampton initiative for “putting Hampton in a position to compete for an receive these funds.”

In a press release announcing the $24.5 million in grants, Northam called flooding “the most common and costly natural hazard we face.” Ann C. Phillips, a special assistant to Northam for Coastal Adaptation and Protection, said the grants from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund are critical to projects associated with the inaugural Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan, which the governor formally introduced at a press conference in Hampton on Dec. 7.

The grants are financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a collaborative effort among Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, while also driving economic growth.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Preparedness#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Albany Drive#The Billy Woods Canal
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia

54
Followers
258
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Hampton is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 137,438; This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy