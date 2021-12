We have just wound up another year and there are a lot of things we have to be thankful for. And it also seems like there is a lot of chaos going on. The government seems to want to promote fear particularly when it comes to COVID and the strains behind it. I’m not sure what the thinking is behind that whether it is to distract us more from other things or get us more dependent on the government. in my opinion, there is not one part of socialism that looks attractive to me. And those promoting the idea maybe coming from the far left but we need to buck up against it.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO