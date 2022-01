It is not well-known that wood charcoal, the energy source popularly used for barbecues, is also one of the most complex commodities traded internationally today. Its supply chain is vastly obscure, with the result that most consumers and regulators have difficulty tracking where the charcoal is sourced and how it is made. There is very limited documentation about the charcoal trade due to the informal practices applied. Indeed, some traders still vaguely value and classify charcoal as a “wood product" or an "article of wood," further distorting its true identity and purpose as a source of energy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO