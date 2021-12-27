ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring a Simulation App to Improve Anxiety During Pediatric MRIs

Published studies estimate that 50% to 75% of pediatric patients have high levels of anxiety and distress before undergoing a new medical procedure, such as MRI. Beyond causing undue psychological and physiological distress, poor management of anxiety can result in patients moving during MRI procedures, which can significantly reduce the quality...

MedicalXpress

Exploring problematic smartphone use during COVID-19 pandemic

A new survey study has identified links between problematic smartphone use and low sense of control, repetitive thinking, and fear of missing out (FOMO) during the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021, suggesting possible avenues for reducing the severity of such use. Julia Brailovskaia of Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on December 22, 2021.
physiciansweekly.com

Health-Related Quality of Life in Newly Diagnosed Paediatric Patients With Celiac Disease

Celiac disease (CD) is a prevalent chronic disorder that can have serious medical and psychological consequences for children who have it. In this study, scientists aimed at describing the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in a large sample of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed CD using the PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core Scales and compared it to those of healthy children and children with nonceliac GI disorders using historical data. The PedsQL was given to 159 newly diagnosed CD children and their parents at the time of their diagnostic esophagogastroduodenoscopy or before their initial dietitian session for gluten-free diet training. Parental and self-report averages PedsQL summary and subscale scores were computed and compared to published averages from a healthy kid sample and a nonceliac GI symptoms sample using 1-sample t-tests.
physiciansweekly.com

How Question Wording & Setting Impacts CKD Awareness

More than 30 million adults in the United States are affected by CKD, but studies during the past 10-15 years indicate that CKD awareness is suboptimal. “Patient awareness of CKD is a critical first step toward engaging in medical treatment and self-care to delay disease progression and prevent complications,” says Chi D. Chu, MD, MAS. “Unfortunately, previous research on CKD awareness has used differently worded questions to describe kidney disease when ascertaining awareness, such as asking about ‘a kidney problem,’ ‘kidney disease,’ or ‘weak or failing kidneys.’ Also, these studies have been conducted in differing population-based or healthcare settings.”
physiciansweekly.com

Delay to Diagnosis of Nonmotor Seizures Longer in Youth

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Although many individuals with focal epilepsy experience delays to diagnosis, children and teens with this disorder face even longer delays than adults, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
physiciansweekly.com

Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
physiciansweekly.com

Is There a Need for a Fundamental Change in the Interpretation of Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Activity?

When applied in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cohorts, Disease Activity Score (DAS) composite models are reasonably accurate and robust indices of disease severity. When utilized for individual patients, they are less effective. This is because subjective components such as patient global well-being and sore joint count, which are influenced by factors other than RA biological disease activity, frequently confound interpretation of disease activity. Comorbidities, particularly distress, might aggravate these components. Fibromyalgia is prevalent comorbidity that is linked with anguish, pain amplification, and depression.
Good News Network

World’s Largest Real-Life Study on CBD Products Finds Improvements in Pain, Anxiety, and Sleep

Reprinted with permission from World At Large, a news website of nature, politics, science, health, and travel. History’s largest real world evidence study, consisting of nearly 3,000 participants, has just produced some stunning results on the use of commercially-available — off-the-shelf-anyone-can-buy-them-right-now — cannabidiol (CBD) products. Known as...
physiciansweekly.com

A Systematic Review of IgG4-related Disease in Children

Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a systemic fibro-inflammatory disease that affects several body regions and has an unknown pathophysiological mechanism. If left untreated, fibrosis and irreparable organ damage might develop. IgG4-RD has only been described in adults. Thus, doctors are unfamiliar with it. The systematic review of the literature summarized all studies published on IgG4-RD in children, intending to raise awareness of the condition in pediatrics and emphasize the disease’s overall clinical presentation. For case reports on IgG4-RD in children, a comprehensive literature search was conducted using Embase, Medline, Web-of-Science, PubMed publisher, Cochrane, and Google Scholar.
physiciansweekly.com

Spesolimab Clears Lesions in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — At one week, the incidence of lesion clearance was higher with spesolimab than placebo among patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), according to a study published in the Dec. 23 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Hervé Bachelez, M.D., Ph.D.,...
physiciansweekly.com

US Estimates Of Arthritis And Rheumatic Conditions & Its Prevalence: Part II

The researchers compiled a report to offer one point source for the estimates of the US prevalence and osteoarthritis affected individuals along with giant cell arteritis polymyalgia rheumatic, gout, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fibromyalgia including neck and back pain symptoms. The published analyses from national surveys were reviewed by the National Arthritis Data Workgroup. The estimates were derived from published studies including defined or smaller populations because data based on national population samples were unavailable for rheumatic conditions. The best available estimates bearing prevalence were applied for specific conditions in accordance with 2005 Census Bureau population estimates to find the number of people affected with the condition.
Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Medical Simulation System Market | Key Players 3D Systems, Philips Healthcare, Laerdal, Surgical Science

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Medical Simulation System Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Medical Simulation System Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Philips Healthcare, Laerdal, CAE, 3D Systems, Ambu, Kyoto Kagaku, Limbs & Things, Simulaids, 3B Scientific, Gaumard, Mentice, Surgical Science, Simulab & Sakamoto Model etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Medical Simulation System for the foreseeable future.
physiciansweekly.com

U.S. Adults Support Net-Risk Pediatric Research

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The majority of U.S. adults support net-risk pediatric research posing minimal risk and support pediatric research posing greater risk if it has high social value, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in Pediatrics. Will Schupmann, from the National Institutes of...
physiciansweekly.com

Few Providers Discuss Transportation With Autistic Patients

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Only 20 percent of health care and behavioral service providers discuss transportation with autistic patients, according to research published online Dec. 1 in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. Emma B. Sartin, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and...
physiciansweekly.com

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis–Lupus Erythematosus-Like Syndrome

Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN)–like lupus erythematosus (CLE) is a severe and potentially fatal variant of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Little is known about this creature because of its rarity. For this study, researchers wanted to look at the clinical features, laboratory results, systemic symptoms, therapies, and outcomes in SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus. From July 2002 to September 2016, they conducted a record review analysis on all patients with SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus who presented with progressive epidermal necrolysis without a definite pharmacological or viral cause. Clinical characteristics, extracutaneous involvement, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index, histologic findings, immunofluorescence pattern, serologic abnormalities, therapy, prognosis, and recurrence of SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus are all evaluated.
physiciansweekly.com

No Effect on Ovarian Reserve Seen After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — No changes are seen in plasma anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels at three months following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Human Reproduction. Aya Mohr-Sasson, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues conducted...
physiciansweekly.com

Up-regulated miR-204-5p promoted the migration, invasion, and angiogenesis of endothelial progenitor cells to enhance the thrombolysis of rats with deep venous thrombosis by targeting SPRED1.

Deep venous thrombosis (DVT) endangers human health. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) were proven to promote thrombolysis and miR-204-5p was discovered to be low-expressed in DVT patients. This study concentrated on exploring whether miR-204-5p had a regulatory effect on EPCs and DVT. Concretely, the expression of miR-204-5p in DVT patients’ blood was detected by qRT-PCR. The target of miR-204-5p was predicted by bioinformatics and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assay. After rat EPCs were isolated, identified, and transfected with miR-204-5p agomiR, antagomiR, or SPRED1 plasmids, the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs were detected by MTT, wound healing, Transwell, and tube formation assays, respectively. MiR-204-5p, SPRED1, p-PI3K, PI3K, p-AKT, AKT, VEGFA, and Ang1 expressions in EPCs were measured by qRT-PCR or Western blot. EPCs transfected with miR-204-5p overexpression lentivirus plasmid were injected into the DVT rat model. The histopathology of the thrombus and the homing of EPCs to thrombus in the DVT rats were observed by hematoxylin-eosin staining and confocal microscopy, respectively. We found that miR-204-5p was low-expressed in DVT patients and SPRED1 was a target gene of miR-204-5p. MiR-204-5p agomiR promoted the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs, the levels of VEGFA and Ang1 and the activation of PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs, while miR-204-5p antagomiR and SPRED1 worked oppositely. SPRED1 reversed the effect of miR-204-5p agomiR on EPCs. Up-regulated miR-204-5p inhibited thrombosis and promoted EPCs homing to thrombus in DVT rats. Collectively, up-regulated miR-204-5p enhanced the angiogenesis of EPCs and thrombolysis in DVT rats by targeting SPRED1.
