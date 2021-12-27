Three killed after car crashes into toll booth on Atlantic City Expressway and burst into flames

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ – Police in Neptune City are investigating the shooting of a man early Wednesday morning in Neptune City. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Drummon Avenue. Police say one victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspects or motives have been identified.
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – On 12/27/2021 at approximately 1417 hrs. Asaiah Jones was reported missing from her residence, by her mother. Asaiah was observed leaving the home on surveillance camera. Asaiah Jones was observed wearing a black sweatshirt and brown pants. She was carrying a pink backpack. Asaiah Jones is s 15 year old black female, approximately 5’1″ tall and approximately 120 pounds. Ms. Jones was observed leaving with a friend “Denia” and is possibly en route to Denia’s residence at an unknown location in Philadelphia.
