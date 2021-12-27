Transient Receptor Potential Channels And Occupational Exposure

Deep venous thrombosis (DVT) endangers human health. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) were proven to promote thrombolysis and miR-204-5p was discovered to be low-expressed in DVT patients. This study concentrated on exploring whether miR-204-5p had a regulatory effect on EPCs and DVT. Concretely, the expression of miR-204-5p in DVT patients’ blood was detected by qRT-PCR. The target of miR-204-5p was predicted by bioinformatics and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assay. After rat EPCs were isolated, identified, and transfected with miR-204-5p agomiR, antagomiR, or SPRED1 plasmids, the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs were detected by MTT, wound healing, Transwell, and tube formation assays, respectively. MiR-204-5p, SPRED1, p-PI3K, PI3K, p-AKT, AKT, VEGFA, and Ang1 expressions in EPCs were measured by qRT-PCR or Western blot. EPCs transfected with miR-204-5p overexpression lentivirus plasmid were injected into the DVT rat model. The histopathology of the thrombus and the homing of EPCs to thrombus in the DVT rats were observed by hematoxylin-eosin staining and confocal microscopy, respectively. We found that miR-204-5p was low-expressed in DVT patients and SPRED1 was a target gene of miR-204-5p. MiR-204-5p agomiR promoted the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs, the levels of VEGFA and Ang1 and the activation of PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs, while miR-204-5p antagomiR and SPRED1 worked oppositely. SPRED1 reversed the effect of miR-204-5p agomiR on EPCs. Up-regulated miR-204-5p inhibited thrombosis and promoted EPCs homing to thrombus in DVT rats. Collectively, up-regulated miR-204-5p enhanced the angiogenesis of EPCs and thrombolysis in DVT rats by targeting SPRED1.

