Transient Receptor Potential Channels And Occupational Exposure

 5 days ago

The discovery that a number of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels are expressed in a subpopulation of primary sensory neurons innervating the upper and lower airways, as well as in nonneuronal cells in the airways and lungs, has sparked...

onclive.com

Overview of Estrogen Receptor-Targeted Imaging

Gary Ulaner, MD, PhD: Thanks for that excellent introduction to estrogen receptor–positive breast cancer and the ways that we would typically evaluate the estrogen receptor status, such as through biopsy. As you said, biopsy is not always attainable or desired, so it would be great if we had a noninvasive way to assess estrogen receptor status. What we have is called molecular imaging and therapy, and it’s developing into a tremendous field for medicine. Imagine, on the right, we see a cancer cell such as the breast cancer cell, and each cancer cell expresses unique targets, either on the surface or within the cell. We’re able to design binding agents that bind to that target much like a key fitting into a lock. And if we linked to that binding agent a radioisotope, something that emits a small amount of radiation, we’re able to build the keys that act as imaging agents for us to identify and localize where specific targets are on a cancer cell.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Up-regulated miR-204-5p promoted the migration, invasion, and angiogenesis of endothelial progenitor cells to enhance the thrombolysis of rats with deep venous thrombosis by targeting SPRED1.

Deep venous thrombosis (DVT) endangers human health. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) were proven to promote thrombolysis and miR-204-5p was discovered to be low-expressed in DVT patients. This study concentrated on exploring whether miR-204-5p had a regulatory effect on EPCs and DVT. Concretely, the expression of miR-204-5p in DVT patients’ blood was detected by qRT-PCR. The target of miR-204-5p was predicted by bioinformatics and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assay. After rat EPCs were isolated, identified, and transfected with miR-204-5p agomiR, antagomiR, or SPRED1 plasmids, the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs were detected by MTT, wound healing, Transwell, and tube formation assays, respectively. MiR-204-5p, SPRED1, p-PI3K, PI3K, p-AKT, AKT, VEGFA, and Ang1 expressions in EPCs were measured by qRT-PCR or Western blot. EPCs transfected with miR-204-5p overexpression lentivirus plasmid were injected into the DVT rat model. The histopathology of the thrombus and the homing of EPCs to thrombus in the DVT rats were observed by hematoxylin-eosin staining and confocal microscopy, respectively. We found that miR-204-5p was low-expressed in DVT patients and SPRED1 was a target gene of miR-204-5p. MiR-204-5p agomiR promoted the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs, the levels of VEGFA and Ang1 and the activation of PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs, while miR-204-5p antagomiR and SPRED1 worked oppositely. SPRED1 reversed the effect of miR-204-5p agomiR on EPCs. Up-regulated miR-204-5p inhibited thrombosis and promoted EPCs homing to thrombus in DVT rats. Collectively, up-regulated miR-204-5p enhanced the angiogenesis of EPCs and thrombolysis in DVT rats by targeting SPRED1.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

No Effect on Ovarian Reserve Seen After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — No changes are seen in plasma anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels at three months following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Human Reproduction. Aya Mohr-Sasson, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues conducted...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

EMPRISE: Interim Results Support Real-World Efficacy, Safety of Empagliflozin

Three interim analyses showed superiority of empagliflozin in reducing risks of all-cause mortality, heart failure, and more. Empagliflozin was again the subject of interest in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial that showed its efficacy in patients with type 2 diabetes. The article was published by BreakingMED on July 14, 2021 and looked at further data from the EMPRISE study with some very positive results. Click here to view the original article and obtain your CME/CE credit.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can trigger self-attacking antibodies, even in mild or asymptomatic cases

Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger an immune response that lasts well beyond the initial infection and recovery—even among people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. When people are...
SCIENCE
FOX8 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

Subretinal Transient Hyporeflectivity Could Be Mistaken For Fluid

Be careful not to misinterpret subretinal transient hyporeflectivity as subretinal fluid in AMD patients. Photo: Jessica Haynes, OD, James Williamson, OD, and Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. Certain findings on spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) could be misinterpreted as exudation in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)....
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

ACC: Investigational MRA Reduces New Onset AFib in CKD/T2D

This article, published May 17, 2021, took a look at the FIDELIO-DKD trial that found positive outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes treated with the then-investigational drug finerenone, which was subsequently approved by the FDA. Click here to view the original article and obtain CME/CE credit.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan 4, a targetable oncoantigen that promotes ovarian cancer growth, invasion, cisplatin resistance and spheroid formation.

By Jianbo Yang,Qianjin Liao,Matthew Price,Branden Moriarity,Natalie Wolf,Martin Felices,Jeffrey S Miller,Melissa A Geller,Laura Bendzick,Rachel Hopps,Timothy K Starr,Christine H O'Connor,Sarah Tarullo,Andrew C Nelson,Eva Turley,Jing Wang,James B McCarthy. Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is a highly heterogeneous disease encompassing several distinct molecular subtypes and clinical entities. Despite the initial success of surgical debulking and...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

