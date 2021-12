JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rutgers was greeted at its Gator Bowl press conference like a group of weary travelers from a strange, faraway land. Reporters pressed Adam Korsak for details on his 45-hour round-trip journey from Australia just to have the privilege to punt in this game. They listened to Greg Schiano describe some of the wild suggestions for travel alternatives when a chartered jet was immediately available — including, the head coach said, taking a cruise ship from Cape Liberty harbor in Bayonne. They seemed astounded that the Scarlet Knights had made it to Florida at all.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO