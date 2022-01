The assessment of disease activity in obese rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients provides unique complications, notably in the clinical examination of swollen joints. For this study researchers wanted to investigate the influence of obesity on the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) core set measurements used in measuring RA disease activity, with a particular emphasis on the swollen joint count (SJC). A cross-sectional cohort of 323 early seropositive RA patients (symptom duration ≤15 months) was studied. Patients were biologic-naive, with an SJC of at least 6/44 and a painful joint count of at least 9/44. The ACR core set measurements were gathered, as well as components of the Disease Activity Score (DAS) 44/erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), DAS28/ESR4 item, Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI), and body mass index (BMI). Measures of disease activity were examined across BMI groups. Multivariable linear regression models were used to investigate the connection between high BMI (≥30 kg/m2) and lower-extremity (LE) SJC and SJC44 while controlling for other ACR markers.

