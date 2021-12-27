ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Surgery Patients May Not Need Opioids at Home

 5 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Cardiac surgery patients can manage postoperative pain with nonopioid pain medications at home, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. Catherine M. Wagner, M.D., from University of Michigan in...

AAN Updates Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a practice guideline update on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN); a summary of the update has been published in the Jan. 4 issue of Neurology. Raymond Price, M.D., from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsy.com

COVID Patients In Need Of Organ Transplants

The impacts of COVID-19 can be life-altering and lifelong for some patients. Doctors are seeing transplants needed in some cases. That's the case for Robert Domen. "I do remember not breathing and then I remember breathing. It's a fantastic feeling," he said. "And you know, it's bittersweet, because you know that somebody loses a loved one to be a donor."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Heart Transplant After Severe COVID; Patients Stuck With HVAD; ICH Triggers

A Brazilian man successfully received a heart transplant while still hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness. (U.S. News) People with secondary prevention implantable cardioverter-defibrillators had appropriate shocks happen rarely after 3 months, suggesting driving restrictions may be relaxed. (Circulation) Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the U.K. were more likely to experience cardiovascular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia University

New Heart Disease Guidelines: What Patients Should Know

New guidelines for patients with coronary artery disease emphasize the role of a multidisciplinary heart team, an approach that has been practiced for more than a decade at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The guidelines recommend the heart team approach for patients with blockages in the coronary arteries who are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Patients Treated for Opioid Overdose Rarely Prescribed Naloxone, Buprenorphine

Study suggests that emergency physicians prescribe naloxone to patients who overdose. Fewer than 10% of patients treated for opioid overdoses are prescribed either naloxone or buprenorphine within 30 days following visits to emergency departments (ED) in the United States, according to a study published in Annals of Emergency Medicine. Analyzing...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
physiciansweekly.com

Guidance Offered for Managing Pain in Patients With Cancer and OUD

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The appropriateness of strategies for managing cancer pain in individuals with advanced cancer and opioid use disorder (OUD) is addressed in a consensus statement published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Jessica S. Merlin, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh,...
CANCER
WCNC

There are options other than opioids after a surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Dr. Paul Diegido from South Charlotte Plastic & Aesthetic surgery shares information about opioid use, it's history and how they are working towards an alternative. There is a long history on how...
CHARLOTTE, NC
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Medicare patients challenged to access opioid use disorder medication, OIG finds

While more than 1 million Medicare beneficiaries had a diagnosis of opioid use disorder in 2020, fewer than 16% of those beneficiaries received medication to treat their condition, according to a new report from the Office of Inspector General. They accounted for fewer than one in 6 of all Medicare beneficiaries with opioid use disorder.
HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Bariatric surgery: New benefits for your liver, heart

CLEVELAND — Obesity is a national epidemic. More than one in three American adults is obese, and about one in 13 is considered extremely obese. Weight-loss procedures, known as bariatric surgery, can help people who have severe obesity lose weight. A new study led by Cleveland Clinic researchers shows the surgery might also help keep a person's liver healthy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Health-Related Quality of Life in Newly Diagnosed Paediatric Patients With Celiac Disease

Celiac disease (CD) is a prevalent chronic disorder that can have serious medical and psychological consequences for children who have it. In this study, scientists aimed at describing the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in a large sample of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed CD using the PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core Scales and compared it to those of healthy children and children with nonceliac GI disorders using historical data. The PedsQL was given to 159 newly diagnosed CD children and their parents at the time of their diagnostic esophagogastroduodenoscopy or before their initial dietitian session for gluten-free diet training. Parental and self-report averages PedsQL summary and subscale scores were computed and compared to published averages from a healthy kid sample and a nonceliac GI symptoms sample using 1-sample t-tests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Delay to Diagnosis of Nonmotor Seizures Longer in Youth

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Although many individuals with focal epilepsy experience delays to diagnosis, children and teens with this disorder face even longer delays than adults, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
physiciansweekly.com

Interventions Using Ultrasound in Lateral Epicondylitis

Lateral epicondylitis is a painful ailment caused by the myotendinous origin of the extensor muscles at the humeral lateral epicondyle. Rest, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), and physiotherapy are commonly used as primary treatments. However, in refractory situations where conventional therapy has failed, ultrasound-guided injectable treatments have become a popular treatment option. Needle tenotomy, autologous whole blood injection (AWB), platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and steroid injection are examples. For this research, the researchers divided it on the basis of the efficacy of specific approaches to ultrasound-guided therapy, which was investigated further in this study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTAL

First of its kind robotic heart surgery now available at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport hospital performs its first robotic heart bypass surgery. Christus Highland Medical Center is celebrating its first robotic-assisted heart surgery using the Davinci XI Surgical System. Last Thursday, medical teams specially trained in robotics completed a coronary artery single vessel bypass graft on a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
physiciansweekly.com

Survival Advantage Observed for Second Kidney Transplant

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with a failed first kidney transplant, a second transplant results in longer average survival time, but the advantage decreases with time spent on the waiting list, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE

