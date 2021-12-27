Heart Surgery Patients May Not Need Opioids at Home

Lateral epicondylitis is a painful ailment caused by the myotendinous origin of the extensor muscles at the humeral lateral epicondyle. Rest, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), and physiotherapy are commonly used as primary treatments. However, in refractory situations where conventional therapy has failed, ultrasound-guided injectable treatments have become a popular treatment option. Needle tenotomy, autologous whole blood injection (AWB), platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and steroid injection are examples. For this research, the researchers divided it on the basis of the efficacy of specific approaches to ultrasound-guided therapy, which was investigated further in this study.
