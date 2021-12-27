Heart Surgery Patients May Not Need Opioids at Home

Celiac disease (CD) is a prevalent chronic disorder that can have serious medical and psychological consequences for children who have it. In this study, scientists aimed at describing the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in a large sample of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed CD using the PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core Scales and compared it to those of healthy children and children with nonceliac GI disorders using historical data. The PedsQL was given to 159 newly diagnosed CD children and their parents at the time of their diagnostic esophagogastroduodenoscopy or before their initial dietitian session for gluten-free diet training. Parental and self-report averages PedsQL summary and subscale scores were computed and compared to published averages from a healthy kid sample and a nonceliac GI symptoms sample using 1-sample t-tests.

