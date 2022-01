Newswise — With the number of people diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States surging, Kevin Billingsley, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, reminds patients and their families to take extra precautions against the virus, especially as plans are being made to gather during the holiday season. A current cancer diagnosis, or extended treatment, can put a patient at risk for serious illness from COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO