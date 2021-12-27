Four businesses that have opened in Gilbert

The Gilbert Public Schools governing board approved on Dec. 7 the sale of the district’s former Neely Traditional Academy property to the town of Gilbert for $6.85 million. The town plans to use the property to support the development of the Vaughn Avenue Ventilator project for the Heritage District. That project is to give vehicle access to the west to and from the Heritage District by the design and construction of Vaughn Avenue west from its existing dead end at Pacific Railroad to connect to Neely Street.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 23 DAYS AGO