In Review: 24 Days of Christmas Series

By Newsy Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo holiday is complete without carols. An offbeat way to enjoy them is at the Cave of the Mounds in Wisconsin. It's not your typical concert hall, but rather an acoustic theater created by Mother Nature herself. "The cave atmosphere amplified everything to be even more beautiful than just...

Santa Barbara Independent

Review | “The Christmas Revels”

Holiday revelers turned out in force for this matinee performance of The Christmas Revels, a community celebration of the winter solstice and California history. Revels’ Artistic Director Susan Keller and a team of Santa Barbara experts hailing from the disciplines of music, history, and the performing arts came together in 2017 to create an early California celebration of the winter solstice. The show takes inspiration from Richard Henry Dana’s account of the De la Guerra wedding party in Two Years Before the Mast and braids that material into a lively medley. The program also includes several classic Christmas routines, including an audience participation version of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” a singalong of the round “Dona Nobis Pacem,” and the traditional Revels finale of the “Sussex Mummers Carol.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IGN

Scarlet Nexus: The Series Review

Scarlet Nexus is now streaming on Funimation. The Scarlet Nexus game that was released this past June was a pleasant surprise for me. It had an above-average story with fun real-time action gameplay. Its futuristic cyberpunk setting and psychic motif, dubbed “brainpunk,” intrigued me as well. Given that this was a brand new IP from Bandai Namco, I was also surprised that it also got an anime adaptation, which told me that the company had faith in this new property. Unfortunately, that anime adaptation is mostly just a watered-down version of the game.
COMICS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Celebrate Wishables Wednesday With ‘The Lion King’ & ‘Fantasmic!’ Series and Christmas 12-Day Countdown Calendar Finally Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a Wishables collector, today is the day to be at Walt Disney World, as several releases have arrived simultaneously. Let’s take a look at what’s new!. “The Lion King” Wishables. Hakuna...
SHOPPING
New Jersey State
Wisconsin State
antiMUSIC

Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series was a top 21 story from June 2021: Anthrax members revisited some early milestones for the band in the band's 40th anniversary video series. While continuing to win over new fans with each show in support of 1990's "Persistence Of Time", the group share memories of teaming up with Slayer and Megadeth on the Clash Of The Titans tour.
MUSIC
TV Fanatic

1883 Series Premiere Review: The Cost of Freedom

Despite its connection to Yellowstone and promos leading into the 1883 premiere, how this story would unfold was somewhat of a mystery. 1883 Season 1 Episode 1 and 1883 Season 1 Episode 2 revealed that the expansion of the United States and all that it stood for wasn't for the weak.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
MICHIGAN STATE
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Elephants and reindeer feast on donated Christmas trees at Berlin Zoo

Animals at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday, when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees.Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction’s reindeer and other animals, such as elephants and bison.Donations of unused or unsold Christmas trees from the people of Berlin are welcomed every year.The tradition is seen as a method of minimising waste while also helping zoos that have suffered financially during the pandemic.Philine Hachmeister, spokeswoman at Zoo Tiergarten, said: “Many animals are fascinated and excited by the smell (of the Christmas trees).“They have an unusual shape, (they are) prickly –...
ANIMALS

