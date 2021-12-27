In Review: 24 Days of Christmas Series

Scarlet Nexus is now streaming on Funimation. The Scarlet Nexus game that was released this past June was a pleasant surprise for me. It had an above-average story with fun real-time action gameplay. Its futuristic cyberpunk setting and psychic motif, dubbed “brainpunk,” intrigued me as well. Given that this was a brand new IP from Bandai Namco, I was also surprised that it also got an anime adaptation, which told me that the company had faith in this new property. Unfortunately, that anime adaptation is mostly just a watered-down version of the game.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO