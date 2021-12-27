ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formaldehyde Exposure at Work Tied to Cognitive Impairment

 5 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Occupational exposure to formaldehyde is associated with an increased risk for cognitive impairment, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Neurology. Noemie Letellier, Ph.D., from the University Montpellier in France, and colleagues examined the association between occupational exposure to...

Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

People exposed to formaldehyde at work, like nurses and cleaners, have a 17% higher risk of having thinking and memory problems compared to those who do not handle the toxic gas, study finds

People working in agriculture, construction, hospitals and other jobs that expose them to formaldehyde may suffer cognitive problems, a new study reveals. Formaldehyde is a pungent-smelling colorless gas that is commonly used as an industrial fungicide, germicide and disinfectant. A team of scientists led by the University of Montpellier in...
AGRICULTURE
deltanews.tv

Formaldehyde in the Workplace Tied to Later Brain Issues

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term workplace exposure to formaldehyde may prompt thinking and memory problems later in life, new research suggests. Formaldehyde is a gas used in making wood and chemical products and plastics. "We know that exposure to formaldehyde has been linked to certain cancers, and...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Cognitive Disorders Double Risk of Cognitive Impairment in Spouses

Cognitive disorders in older adults nearly doubled the risk of dementia or mild cognitive impairment in their spouses, a prospective cohort study showed. Older people with a cognitive disorder -- defined as dementia or mild cognitive impairment -- were more likely to have a spouse with a cognitive disorder than people who were cognitively normal (OR 1.74, 95% CI 1.12-2.69, P=0.01), reported Ki Woong Kim, MD, PhD, of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Korea, and colleagues.
RELATIONSHIPS
autismparentingmagazine.com

Sensory Cognition in Autism: What’s the Connection?

To understand sensory cognition in children with autism, we first need a general understanding of the eight different sensory systems. We are all born with these systems, which include vision, smell, hearing, touch, taste, vestibular, proprioception, and interoception. How children interact and learn from the world around them is typically done through these senses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Dementia: Can probiotics improve cognitive function?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia in the United States, affecting more than. The results of a meta-analysis suggest that probiotic supplementation may improve cognitive function in people with mild cognitive impairment. The review adds extra information about the correlations between gut health and brain health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Toxic Metal Exposure Tied to Subclinical Atherosclerosis: New Insights

Exposure to certain toxic metals, even at low levels, can promote atherosclerosis progression in the carotid, femoral, and coronary arteries, suggests new research that implicates arsenic, cadmium, and titanium, in particular, as potential culprits. The analysis of 1873 adults, nearly all men, in the longitudinal Aragon Workers Health Study was...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Transient Receptor Potential Channels And Occupational Exposure

The discovery that a number of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels are expressed in a subpopulation of primary sensory neurons innervating the upper and lower airways, as well as in nonneuronal cells in the airways and lungs, has sparked an interest in understanding their role in respiratory tract physiology and pathophysiology. TRP vanilloid subfamily and TRP ankyrin 1 members promote airway neurogenic inflammation due to their localization in peptidergic sensory neurons. TRPA1, which is gated by oxidative and nitrative stress byproducts, has been identified to modulate inflammatory reactions caused by an unparalleled range of toxic and irritating chemicals caused by air pollution, cigarette smoke, and workplace accidents. The discovery that reactive chemicals endogenously generated in the airways/lungs of asthma, occupational asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease target TRPA1 emphasizes the TRPA1 channel’s major function in these disorders. TRP channels, particularly TRPA1, have been identified as major targets of oxidative/nitrative stress and a variety of irritant environmental agents, lending support to the hypothesis that neurogenic inflammation plays an important role in work-related inflammatory diseases and that antagonists for such channels may be novel therapeutic options for the treatment of these diseases.
SCIENCE
psychreg.org

Serious Cognitive Impairment Declines 23% Among Older Women Over a Decade

A new nationally representative study published online in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found an abrupt decline in the prevalence of cognitive impairment among American adults aged 65 and older compared to the same age group a decade earlier. In 2008, 12.2% of older Americans reported serious cognitive problems....
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

ACC: Investigational MRA Reduces New Onset AFib in CKD/T2D

This article, published May 17, 2021, took a look at the FIDELIO-DKD trial that found positive outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes treated with the then-investigational drug finerenone, which was subsequently approved by the FDA. Click here to view the original article and obtain CME/CE credit.
SCIENCE
bioworld.com

Carnitine metabolite has role in cognitive aging

Investigators at the University of Freiburg and Swiss startup Ultimate Medicine have identified a compound produced by the gut microbiome as contributing to age-related cognitive decline by modulating inhibitory synaptic transmission and neural network activity. Co-author Antal Szalay, who is the founder and CEO and of Ultimate Medicine, told BioWorld...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 9 Ways to Increase Blood Oxygen Levels Naturally

Increasing blood oxygen boosts your energy; because cells need oxygen to produce energy. It also enhances the immune system, and cognitive function, by improving concentration and memory. In today’s video, we explore 9 ways you can increase blood oxygen levels naturally. Make sure you watch till the end, because...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can trigger self-attacking antibodies, even in mild or asymptomatic cases

Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger an immune response that lasts well beyond the initial infection and recovery—even among people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. When people are...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
healthing.ca

Avoiding chronic inflammation

Ouch! You just stubbed your toe. It quickly swells, gets hot, turns red and it hurts. You may curse, but you are actually experiencing the beginning of the healing process. “Inflammation” is the body’s attempt to right the wrongs caused by physical injury, infection or exposure to toxins. Thanks to “acute” inflammation, you will soon be back to kicking without pain. Long term or “chronic” inflammation, however, is a different story. That may have you kicking the bucket.
HEALTH

