Meghan Markle Gets Published Statement From U.K. Tabloid About Her Legal Victory Against Them

Meghan Markle has finally gotten a public apology in her drawn-out lawsuit against a British tabloid—but it was far from fulsome. The Mail on Sunday published a statement at the bottom of its front page, and Mail Online posted on its homepage: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.” The duchess said in early December, after winning an appeal of her privacy and copyright fight against the publishers for publishing her private letters: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO