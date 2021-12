Abdullah Pitt loved the River Line. It was the motion of the train that runs from Camden to Trenton that enraptured the young man, who was on the autism spectrum. “He loved that train and rode it up and down, up and down,” said his grandmother Deborah “Zola” Miles, though “his ability to read and comprehend wasn’t there for him to know where he was getting on and off.” Once, when Pitt first started to ride, he was ticketed for not paying the fare, not realizing he was supposed to, and Miles had to go to court to get the charge dismissed.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO