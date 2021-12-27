ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

6 Penguins, Including Tristan Jarry And Mike Matheson, Added To NHL COVID-19 Protocol List

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh Penguins players were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list this morning. This comes after the NHL postponed the Penguins’ next...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen placed into covid-19 protocols

Forward Kasperi Kapanen is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ latest player to be placed into protocols for covid-19. The team announced his status shortly before practice began Wednesday in Cranberry. He is the eighth member of the team in protocols. He joins forwards Teddy Blueger, Evan Rodrigues and Dominik Simon; defensemen...
NHL
honknews.com

Barbashev, three other Blues added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

St. Louis Blues on Sunday made an announcement that four more players of the team have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list after;. After, Oskar Sundqvist got tested positive on December 18th. Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua, and James Neal all of them also, got tested positive on...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
NHL

NHL and NHLPA Agree to Modify COVID-19 Protocol

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today a modification to their COVID-19 Protocol. The modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated Players who meet the required conditions. It also applies to fully vaccinated Hockey Operations staff, including coaches. The change was made in response to the new isolation guidelines for COVID-positive individuals issued on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
HOCKEY
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Enters NBA Protocol, Won’t Coach Against Brooklyn Nets Thursday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols. He will not coach the team Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers also reportedly added tw0 players, Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson into the protocol as well. Assistant Coach Dan Burke will lead the team until Rivers returns. CBS3 will have more on this developing story on Eyewitness News at 4.
NBA

