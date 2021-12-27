ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was investigating nearly 70 cruise ships after reports of COVID-19 cases on board, as the Omicron variant upended holiday travel over the Christmas weekend.

The CDC said COVID-19 cases on 68 ships had met its threshold for an investigation.

