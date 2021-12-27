ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VSP Investigating Fatal Nelson County Crash On Christmas Eve

By Tommy
BlueRidgeLife
BlueRidgeLife
 3 days ago

“At 6:06 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in which a Honda Odyssey minivan traveling along Route 29 struck a deer near Route...

www.blueridgelife.com

BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.

