Nominate a small business owner for SBA Mississippi District Office Awards

By Rachel Hernandez
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Mississippi District Small Businesses Week Awards.

To be nominated and receive one of the following awards, the small businesses nominee must fit within the category of the award, demonstrate success in business and complete and submit the required nomination package information.

Small business owners can be nominated for the following awards:

  • Minority Small Business Champion or Business of the Year : An individual who has fulfilled a commitment to the advancement of small business opportunities for minority business owners may be nominated or a minority-owned small business owner has experienced the rewards and difficulties of owning their own business. Champion nominees may or may not be small business owners.
  • Veteran Small Business Champion or Business of the Year : An individual who has fulfilled a commitment to the advancement of small business opportunities for veterans of the U.S. armed forces may be nominated or a veteran small business owner who has experienced the rewards and difficulties of owning their own business. Champion nominees may or may not be veterans.
  • Women in Business Champion or Business of the Year : An individual who has fulfilled a commitment to the advancement of women’s business ownership may be nominated or a women-owned small business owner who has experienced the rewards and difficulties of owning their own business. Champion nominees may or may not be small business owners.
  • Financial Services Champion of the Year : An individual who assists small businesses through advocacy efforts to increase the usefulness and availability of accounting or financial services for small businesses may be nominated. Nominees may or may not be small business owners.
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year : An individual who serves as the majority owner and operate or bear principal responsibility for operating a small business with a three-year track record, and who will not have reached the age of thirty by June 1, 2022.
All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3:00 p.m. (EST) on January 11, 2022. Nominations must be submitted electronically to the SBA Mississippi District Office BOX account in the state or territory where the nominee is located. The awards will be presented during the 2022 Small Business Week Awards ceremony during the first week of May 2022.

To nominate a small business owner in Mississippi or to find criteria and guidelines, click here .

