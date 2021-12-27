CDC reports 22 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Officials say there were 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 697,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020 .

That’s an increase of 2,163 new cases on Saturday, and 1,217 new cases on Sunday and Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,619 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,370 deaths as of Monday. That’s 22 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 750 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.