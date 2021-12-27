COVID-19 In MN: 50+ Additional Deaths Reported As State Breaches 1 Million Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-holiday testing is being encouraged during the Omicron surge, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 4,155 additional COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths attributed to the virus.

The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data as of early Thursday morning, due to the health agency observing the Christmas holiday. With the update, the state has now recorded 1,000,361 total virus cases, including reinfections. Over 987,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus so far.

Three of the 53 additional deaths were people in their 40s. All of the newly reported deaths occurred in December. The death toll now stands at 10,359.

In hospitals as of Thursday, there were 335 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit treatment and 1,058 additional patients with the virus in non-ICU beds. Over 50,000 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The new data comes as the state’s positivity rate continues a downward trend, however it could go up following holiday gatherings. The latest rate was recorded at 8.6% as of Dec. 16 due to data lag.

Health officials across the country are calling on people to do COVID-19 tests as Omicron variant cases surge. In Minnesota, lines were long Monday morning for the rapid test at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Over 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, with 1.6 million of those being booster doses. Nearly 72% of those ages 5 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, with 93% of seniors fully vaccinated.

