Library hours changing

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
The Enoch Pratt Free Library will reduce hours during the month of January to help curb the community transmission of COVID-19.

Starting January 3rd all library locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. All in-person programming at the library in January will be moved to virtual platforms, and passport services will be temporarily suspended.

“While we hate to limit access to our community, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and staff,” says Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel. “This temporary January schedule allows us to stagger staffing to increase social distancing in our buildings and accommodate staff who need to isolate due to COVID-19 exposure.” The Pratt Library will continue COVID-19 protocols, requiring health screenings and masks for all customers and staff.

During this entire pandemic the Pratt Library has worked with the community. They will continue to led hot spots and tablets to customers who need in-home internet access, and the Pratt eLibrary is always open.

Drive-In Wi-Fi service is available outside 9 Pratt locations. In addition, the Pratt will continue to work with the Baltimore City Health Department to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to the community.

