Michigan State quarterback Peyton Thorne threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl. Michigan would start its first possession of the game on the Pitt 29-yard line after forcing the Panthers to go three-and-out. A couple of plays later, Payton Thorne would connect with wide receiver Jayden Reed from 29 yards out to give Michigan State a 6-0 lead with 13;11 left in the first quarter. Pitt would fare much better on its second possession of the game. Nick Patti would find paydirt from 16 yards out and the extra point by Sam Scarton would help Pitt tie the game at 7-7 with 7:57 left in the first quarter. Patti would leave the game and not return after suffering an injury at the end of the touchdown run.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO