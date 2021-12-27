ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Changes to Belarusian Constitution may extend leader's rule

By YURAS KARMANAU
 5 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authorities on Monday released a draft document proposing amendments to the country's constitution that may allow authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to...

