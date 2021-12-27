ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New Tech from T-Mobile for the New Year

nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year where people around the world make resolutions...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

tmonews.com

T-Mobile unveils two new offers for 2021 holiday season

T-Mobile will be launching a new buy a line, get a line offer today. In addition to this new offer, T-Mobile has brought back one of its iPhone promotions. Starting today, anyone with more than two voice lines can add a voice line and get another for free. This is suitable for the most popular plans offered by the Un-Carrier, such as Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.
BUSINESS
The Verge

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet: I tried it, and it tried me

I was interested in T-Mobile’s Home Internet service from the first time I heard about it: it’s $50 (a price that includes the specialized router), contract and data cap-free, and is powered by 5G and LTE instead of phone lines or cable. As many people in the US can probably relate, I’m not in love with my traditional ISP — I often push up against its 1.2TB data cap, and $80 per month feels like a lot to pay for the supposedly 400Mbps service I get. So I wondered: could I, a remote worker and heavy internet user who likes to stream video, play multiplayer games, and do cloud backups, actually be fine with internet delivered through the air instead of a cable?
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

T-Mobile says Scam Shield has blocked 21 billion scam calls in 2021

T-Mobile’s scam call screening service, Scam Shield, was officially launched in July 2020, and in its first full year of operation, Scam Shield has blocked a mind-boggling 21 billion scam calls, according to T-Mobile’s 2021 Scam and Robocall Report. Scam callers take holidays, weekends off. The report offers...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Akoustis Pockets Purchase Order From New Tier-1 Mobile Customer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) won a purchase order from a new customer to develop a 5G mobile XBAW filter. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The new customer is a multi-billion-dollar tier-1 module maker that plans to use Akoustis' patented XBAW technology to deliver 5G mobile modules in challenging bands above 2GHz.
BUSINESS
tmonews.com

T-Mobile uses gingerbread houses in new If 5G Were series

Leave it to T-Mobile to get creative when it comes to talking about their 5G network coverage. T-Mobile has released a new If 5G Were visual comparison guide to demonstrate the wide coverage gap it has with its rival networks. To celebrate the season, T-Mobile has decided to use gingerbread houses to display just how far ahead their 5G coverage is compared to AT&T and Verizon.
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

T-Mobile offers new Insider Hookup promotion for switchers

This holiday season, T-Mobile is coming up with a temporary “Insider Hookup” program for their employees. In leaked internal documents shared by The T-Mo Report, T-Mo is giving out four codes per employee for the holiday season. The codes are suitable for Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Essentials plans only.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Does USB Tethering Use Hotspot Data of Verizon, AT&T And T-Mobile?

USB tethering is different from a Wi-Fi hotspot as you can only connect a single device at a time. The main advantage is that apart from sharing files, your smartphone is charging simultaneously. Unlike wireless connections, which tend to drain your battery life, USB tethers has your smartphone charging while connected to the computer. You can connect more than one device to a wireless network by creating a wireless connection. T-Mobile allows you to connect your smart device with your computer or laptop via a USB cable for data sharing.
ELECTRONICS
WTVCFOX

Check your tech, Chattanooga: 3G networks becoming obsolete in 2022

Mobile phones, tablets, medical devices, and even home security systems running on 3G will be useless by the end of 2022. 4G LTE and 5G will be the only services offered moving forward. For some Chattanooga residents, the switch is both unwelcome and unforeseen. Vernon Cole, a 68-year-old Chattanooga resident,...
CELL PHONES
fox29.com

Tech security expert warns about sim card scam on T-Mobile customers

FOX 2 - It’s Deja Vu for some T-Mobile customers. In August, hackers exposed 50 million customers' data. Now there is another issue. The bad guys finding a way to swap your SIM cards. How scammers take control of your phone number. Cyber risk expert David Derigiotis with Burns...
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

The Best T-Mobile Plans Starting in 2022

T-Mobile is poised to to begin 2022 as the best wireless carrier. Currently, T-Mobile offers more 5G coverage than any other carrier, and until that fact changes, T-Mobile has a huge leg up on the competition. After all, if you got a brand-spankin’ new 5G-ready phone for Christmas, you don’t...
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless participates in new federal program

T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless has participated in the federal government’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This is the Un-carrier’s primary Lifeline Assistance brand that helps financially challenged households stay connected. With this participation, eligible households will be able to get everything they need to stay connected. Enrollment to...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Scam calls skyrocketed in the U.S. this year, T-Mobile confirms

T-Mobile just released its 2021 report on the state of scam and robocalls in the United States, and the results aren’t pretty. The company’s Scam Shield network flagged or blocked more than 21 billion scam calls in 2021 so far — an increase of 116 percent year-over-year. In the time it took you to read this introductory paragraph, T-Mobile identified something like 7,000 scam calls.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

T-Mobile reportedly closes out the year with yet another data breach

Some T-Mobile customers have reportedly been notified of unauthorized activity on their accounts. Internal T-Mobile documents show that "unknown actors" had access to customers' personal information, including the account number, name, and phone numbers on the account. Some customers also had an unauthorized SIM swap which puts the device's number...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google plans to tackle the metaverse with a new set of AR glasses

Like it or not, the "metaverse" is the next trend every major tech company is chasing. While the jury's still out on whether or not it'll successfully change the world, it is getting attention from places you might not expect. While Facebook has rebranded to sell its vision of the future, Google is also attempting to make its mark on the metaverse — all while throwing it back to a classic 2010s product.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Verizon, T-Mobile show startling lack of customer service

Why do the major U.S. carriers have it in for us mobile tech writers? Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that T-Mobile denied him the $100 rebate he was owed after he took advantage of a promotion that said, "Buy an Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular from Apple. Get $100 back from T-Mobile/Sprint." No doubt that once T-Mobile executives realized who Gurman is, they quickly tried to save face. Gurman himself said that he had to settle the issue at the corporate level.
BUSINESS
foxsanantonio.com

3G networks to shut down in 2022: What this means for your phone

A new year could mean a necessary upgrade to a new phone. Major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks in 2022, rendering older phones useless. The retirement of the 3G network is to make room for more advanced networks, like 5G, which is much faster. Once the...
CELL PHONES

