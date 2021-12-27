Tracee Ellis Ross Gathers With Family for a Striped Pajama Christmas Party

Tracee Ellis Ross posted a merry photo on Instagram surrounded by friends and family.

The actress posed with the rest of the Ross family to snap a Christmas card-worthy photo. The large group stood before an amply decorated tree with each member of the family dressed in a matching set of striped pajamas . Everyone was clad in red stripes from head to toe with the addition of green detailing on the sleeves and pant legs.

Ross is known for her acting career in works like “Blackish” and her ever-popular lead role as Joan in “Girlfriends.” She is also widely known for her singing and modeling career. These days, beyond her amazing acting, Ross has garnered attention for her impeccable style and intense wardrobe. Her red carpet looks regularly turn heads but her style can be attributed to her personal tastes, as well as her immense interest and involvement in the fashion industry. Ross is a pioneer of style , creating an unbeatable name for herself within the fashion world.

Among the large crowd sat Diana Ross with her hands up in the air and Santa slippers on her feet. Some sat on chairs while others opted for bikes. Some wore cardigans and some wore halo headbands atop their heads. With so much to look at, the scene looked like something out of an “I Spy” book.

The group followed in the footsteps of many families, cozying up in their best pajamas to open presents and bring in the holiday. The matching sets were adorable and seemed to allow for minimal effort with maximum results. It’s a great move for those who refuse to wear real clothes when living it up during the holidays.

