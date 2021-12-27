ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian royal family welcomed a new member on Christmas

 3 days ago
The newest member of the Norwegian royal family is paws-itively adorable!

The newest member of the Norwegian royal family is paws-itively adorable! T﻿he royals have welcomed a new pup named Molly Fiskebolle into their family m﻿onths after the death of their labradoodle Muffins, who died of cancer in July.

The Norwegian Royal House introduced Molly on Christmas Day with photos of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s kids, Prince Sverre Magnus, 16, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 17, cuddling their pup.

“Welcome to Molly Fiskebolle, the newest member of the Crown Prince’s family,” the Royal House captioned the pictures. “Merry Christmas to all 🎄.”

Ahead of Christmas, the Royal House announced that King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway would be celebrating Christmas Eve with the Crown Prince family at Skaugum.

In his 2021 Christmas greeting, the King noted that there “was no ordinary Christmas this year.” He said, “Many go into the holidays with disappointment, longing and worry for the future. I send you all a warm hope that the Christmas holidays, after all, must be characterized by warmth and care for each other.”

The King continued, “It’s time again to remember all that each of us can do: Make a phone call to someone you know will appreciate it. Send a greeting to someone who needs it. Take a walk with someone you care about. We all have the opportunity to make life a little brighter for the people around us. My family and I wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas!”

