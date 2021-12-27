ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Highway patrol reports eight crash deaths during Christmas counting period

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Christmas weekend crashes on state highways claimed eight lives, two of them in Central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The deaths happened during the patrol's Christmas counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The 310 crashes troopers investigated represented a slight increase compared to last year, when troopers were sent to 307 crashes, the patrol said in a news release. Ten people were killed last year.

The patrol logged 92 injuries in crashes this year and 67 DWI arrests. No drownings or boating crashes were reported this year.

One death happened in Osage County and another in Camden County. Zachary Sutton, 32, of De Soto, Missouri, was killed when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on Friday on Route A in Osage County. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth Mustain, 57, of Camdenton, died when his ATV went off the road Friday and overturned, throwing Mustain, near Hermit Holler in Camden County. Mustain was pronounced dead at University Hospital, the patrol said.

The post Highway patrol reports eight crash deaths during Christmas counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt after overnight crash on I-70 in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three men were hurt following a crash on Interstate 70 in Cooper County early Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes at the 91-mile marker. Troopers said a van driven by Jerry D. Weller, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, The post Three hurt after overnight crash on I-70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder charge filed after deadly 2020 shooting at Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a man after a deadly November 2020 shooting in Columbia. Prosecutors charged Isaiah C. Brunson, 19, with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance on Wednesday in the death of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain. Police said Spain was shot and killed at Cosmo The post Murder charge filed after deadly 2020 shooting at Cosmo Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Harrisburg man sentenced to 11 years after 2019 crash that killed Columbia pedestrian

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 11 years in a Missouri correctional facility after pleading guilty in the hit and run death of a Columbia man in the 1400 block of Range Line Street on June 29, 2019. Charles Waddill will serve seven years for leaving the scene of an accident involving The post Harrisburg man sentenced to 11 years after 2019 crash that killed Columbia pedestrian appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
