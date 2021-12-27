ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Trial date set for driver accused of traveling more than 100 mph in fatal crash

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuz3C_0dWnLFax00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge set a trial date in February for a man who police say drove nearly three times the speed limit and was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a wooden pole, killing two passengers.

Andrew Fenderson, 20, is scheduled for trial Feb. 7 on charges including two counts of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Fenderson drove a black BMW 325i at speeds that reached between 112 to 119 mph just before the Feb. 17 crash, police said in court filings. The posted speed limit on Ming Avenue where the crash occurred is 40 mph.

The impact split the car “into two large pieces and many smaller pieces,” investigators said in the filings, killing Daniel Armando Encinas Davalos, 33, and Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21.

Fenderson and a third passenger suffered serious injuries.

Police said Fenderson was impaired by cocaine and marijuana.

