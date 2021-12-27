ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Matrix’ Producer Says WB Was Actively Looking To Resurrect The Franchise With Or Without The Wachowskis

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you look at the history of the “Matrix” franchise after the release of “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003, there are several starts and stops where Warner Bros. was reportedly actively developing a new reboot/sequel of the franchise with an all-new cast and crew. Rumors pointed to veteran screenwriter Zak Penn...

theplaylist.net

AP_000717.0f1dc16d758c4cf494f09b43970f8ece.0221
3d ago

The movie was “woke” and it sucked anyway. I’m a huge matrix fan and this like many other recent productions and releases have been just a huge let down. You can’t mix politics and entertainment and expect it to go anywhere

21
Son_ Of_Balto
3d ago

Sometimes you have to just let it go . it's not the same. it's no different that's the fast and furious movies after Paul was gone it was over. never the same. times have changed and people prefer originality . If you have to bring something back fro. the dead ... let it be dead.

7
boombishgotcha
3d ago

movie was horrible idk how it's possible but the graphics were worse than the first and the story line was horrendous 😕 I was expecting so much more

6
Related
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
ScreenCrush

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).
Michael B Jordan
Zak Penn
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
The Guardian

Carrie-Anne Moss: ‘There was a scene in the first Matrix with me in stilettos. I could barely stand straight’

When The Matrix asks us all to take the red pill again on 22 December, Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, will return to the role that made her famous. Moss first played Trinity, a motorbike-riding, badass, PVC-clad hacker, in 1999, and despite the character not surviving the original trilogy, she is back, along with her co-star Keanu Reeves, for the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly. Moss, who was born in Canada, started her career as a model and had several small parts on television and in films before The Matrix struck gold. She played Marvel’s first on-screen lesbian character, Jeri Hogarth, in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, and away from the acting world, she runs a “labour of love” lifestyle site called Annapurna Living. She lives with her husband and three children in the countryside in California, which means she does not see the current trend for Matrix-inspired fashion such as big stompy boots and tiny sunglasses out on the streets.
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
No Film School

Did HBO Max's Bold Streaming Move of Day-and-Date Movies Work?

HBO Max made a lot of filmmakers upset—and made a lot of money. The big bet this year was from Warner Bros., whose parent company AT&T forced the company's hand and made them go day-and-date with all their 2021 releases on HBO Max. The bet was based on the...
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Lana Wachowski Reboots The Series With A Funny, Ultra-Meta Sequel

"Warner Bros. wants a 'Matrix 4,' and they're going to make it with or without you." That's a (paraphrased) line from "The Matrix Resurrections," and it should tell you all you need to know about Lana Wachowski's incredibly funny meta-sequel/reboot. "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the original trilogy, seemingly wrapped up the story, killing off main characters and bringing an end to the long-running machine vs. human war. What more was there to say?
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ finally reclaims Trinity, the franchise’s most essential character

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Everyone has heard of her or knows who she is. She’s the world’s best hacker; she robbed the Internal Revenue Service’s database. She’s also in love with the One, the “savior,” another superb hacker. Trinity, brilliantly portrayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, is one of the most fantastic and empowering female characters in the sci-fi genre. As essentially the female lead, Trinity wowed audiences worldwide when The Matrix debuted in 1999. Directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski, this monumental, pop-culture-defining film is filled with intriguing concepts and allegories: mind control, the fine line between choice and fate, and numerous allusions to the Bible and Greek mythology. These matters and more are discussed and thoroughly explored in both the first and continuous installments of the franchise.
Rottentomatoes.com

The Matrix Resurrections

Almost 20 years after they last appeared on screen, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back for another mind-bending sci-fi adventure in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections. This time around, a fully immersed Neo is once again living in blissful ignorance until he encounters a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who awakens him to the reality of the Matrix and enlists his help to fight a new threat. Ahead of the film’s release, RT editor Jacqueline Coley spoke with Reeves and Moss about what it was like to return to the franchise and become reacquainted with their characters, what the most challenging scenes were to film, and what they want audiences to take away from the new experience. Then Jacqueline also chatted with co-stars Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about the original trilogy’s impact on their lives and what it felt like to become a part of this iconic franchise.
theplaylist.net

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Lana Wachowski Navigates A Meta Minefield To Tell A Sci-Fi Love Story [The Playlist Podcast]

What came first, the chicken or the egg? And in the case of “The Matrix Resurrections,” was the film first conceived purely as a way for Lana Wachowski to tell an epic love story, or was the meta sequel the result of boardroom discussions and urging from the studio? When you watch the film, you can’t really tell, as ‘Resurrections’ truly feels like a film at war with its own existence. But would you expect anything less from a ‘Matrix’ sequel? In this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss “The Matrix Resurrections” and see if the film will be enough to satisfy skeptics and those who have a rocky history with the franchise.
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ spoiler review: Lana Wachowski returns with a sincere reconstruction of her own legacy

In the fourth installment of the revolutionary The Matrix series, director and one half of the original creators, Lana Wachowski, looks to bend structure and format for a film that is exhilarating in its endless imagination in the face of an industry that values sameness. Releasing a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s easy to see the similarities but also great differences in how two franchises looked to build off their legacy. And while there’s plenty to support in the former, The Matrix Resurrections proves mightier in its ability to offer closure, while refusing to give viewers easy answers or even a story that more directly relates to the original trilogy and its meaning.
theaureview.com

Interview: The Matrix Resurrections production designer Hugh Bateup on working with The Wachowskis and executing their unique vision

Are you ready for another trip down the rabbit hole?. The Matrix Resurrections (you can read our review here) is returning such iconic characters as Neo and Trinity to the technological fray, with visionary director Lana Wachowski further suspending her audience’s perception of reality. With such intricate and expansive...
boxofficepro.com

The Matrix By the Numbers: A Box Office History of The Wachowskis’ Game-Changing Techno-Action Franchise

When The Matrix opened in North America on March 31, 1999, the visionary sci-fi/action film written and directed by The Wachowskis became an instant box office smash and pop-culture phenomenon — spawning a slew of parodies/homages/imitators, burnishing the career of star Keanu Reeves and anointing its creators as Hollywood powerhouses nearly overnight.
