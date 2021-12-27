ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Form 24F-2NT BlackRock Funds V For: Sep 30

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold Pursuant to Rule 24f-2 1. Name and address of issuer: BlackRock Funds V 100 Bellevue...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 497 PAX WORLD FUNDS SERIES

to the Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, each dated. May 1, 2021. Effective March 31, 2022, the principal investment strategy of Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund will change.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K Cavanal Hill Funds

Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund’s prospectus, reports to shareholders, and other information about the Fund online at http://prospectus-express.newriver.com/summary.asp?doctype=pros&clientid=cavanalhil l&fundid=14956P679. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-762-7085 or sending an e-mail request to info@cavanalhill.com. The Fund’s prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, both dated December 28, 2021, and most recent annual report, dated August 31, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus and may be obtained, without charge, at the website and by calling the phone number noted above.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 WISCONSIN CAPITAL FUNDS

Filed pursuant to Rule 497(e) WISCONSIN CAPITAL FUNDS, INC. (collectively, the "Funds") Supplement dated December 21st, 2021. to the Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information ("SAI") dated August 1, 2021...
london.edu

Alexandru Barbu wins BlackRock Applied Research Award

Alexandru Barbu is the winner of this year’s BlackRock Applied Research Award. A London Business School Ph.D. candidate in Finance, Alexandru’s winning paper, Ex-Post Loss Sharing in Consumer Financial Markets, beat stiff competition from four very promising researchers drawn from doctoral programmes at Harvard, Princeton, Wharton, and Stanford.
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
Benzinga

Are Investors Betting BlackRock's Fortunes To Reverse In 2022?

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has announced healthy growth in its assets under management (AUM) and its stock has gained 29% year to date. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that BlackRock traded more than 24 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday. This was largely due...
StreetInsider.com

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) Reports Q2 Results

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Nasdaq trading symbol: MFH) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company's Board of Directors. November...
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
StreetInsider.com

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated. a)Name Mary...
StreetInsider.com

Form SC TO-I ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED Filed by: ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED REAL ASSET FUND

TENDER OFFER STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 14(D)(1) OR 13(E)(1) (Name of Subject Company (Issuer)) ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED REAL ASSET FUND. (Name of Filing Person(s) (Issuer)) SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST. (Title of Class of Securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K QUHUO Ltd For: Sep 30

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION. This management's discussion and analysis is designed to provide you with a narrative explanation of our financial condition and results of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021. This section should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and related notes thereto, or the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, included as Exhibit 99.1 to the report on Form 6-K to which this discussion is included. We also recommend that you read our management's discussion and analysis and our audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2020, and the notes thereto, which appear in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, or the Annual Report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on May 17, 2021.
