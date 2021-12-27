ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Franchise-Altering Forward

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

As the 2021-22 season continues to unfold, the Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to have more success. However, they should still be a bottom five team at the end of the season. As they continue their rebuild, acquiring top talent in the draft is the key to future success.

The upcoming rookie class has a ton of talent, meaning Oklahoma City could add franchise-altering talent in the 2022 NBA Draft. How quickly the Thunder are able to get back to being a consistent playoff team will more than likely come down to how they perform over the next few drafts.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a forward that could expedite the rebuild in OKC.

Let’s see how ESPN thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

2022 NBA Mock Draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqOhC_0dWnKBJW00
James Snook / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424PG0_0dWnKBJW00
Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6zB9_0dWnKBJW00
Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWzv2_0dWnKBJW00
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xSuf_0dWnKBJW00
Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UcsW_0dWnKBJW00
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEyuO_0dWnKBJW00
Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

8. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248i2H_0dWnKBJW00
MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpgsp_0dWnKBJW00
Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egxYy_0dWnKBJW00
Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLN3E_0dWnKBJW00
Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMiJD_0dWnKBJW00
Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I45D8_0dWnKBJW00
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXrzg_0dWnKBJW00
Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports

This scenario could end up being the best for the Thunder. While they have a spectacular backcourt that's built for the future, their frontcourt lacks superstar talent. Once of the most talented players in this class, Paolo Banchero has the potential to be a top talent on a future championship team.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Shorthanded Thunder Bow Down to Kings 117-111

With the Oklahoma City Thunder depleted of six players, highlighted by Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the Thunder entered Tuesday’s matchup against Sacramento in need of reinforcements. In the back-to-back opener, the Thunder’s artillery fell short – bowing down to the Kings 117-111. For the Thunder, the...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Back in the Desert to Take on the Suns

For the second time in the past week, the Phoenix Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they have the second-best record in the NBA, the Suns are currently only a two-game losing streak and will be motivated to get another win over the Thunder today. Phoenix is 15-4...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Suns Defeat Thunder Behind Strong Fourth Quarter

The Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter surge to pull away from the Oklahoma City Thunder, 115-97. The only typical Thunder starter remaining in the lineup was Lu Dort, who struggled to shoot the ball Wednesday night making just three of his 18 attempts. The first quarter got off...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Banchero
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Mock Draft#Espn#Okc
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Refuses To Respond To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Him Out For Instagram Post: “If You Saw The Post And You Read The Tag, You Know That I’m Literally, Honestly Asking ‘Help Me Out’.”

LeBron James recently came under fire for his Instagram post where he posted the Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, all labeled with COVID-19, Flu, and Cold respectively. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently addressed James' comments, slamming him for propagating misinformation. And now, LeBron James has responded. In the post-game interview after...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
108
Followers
867
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy