NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Franchise-Altering Forward

As the 2021-22 season continues to unfold, the Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to have more success. However, they should still be a bottom five team at the end of the season. As they continue their rebuild, acquiring top talent in the draft is the key to future success.

The upcoming rookie class has a ton of talent, meaning Oklahoma City could add franchise-altering talent in the 2022 NBA Draft. How quickly the Thunder are able to get back to being a consistent playoff team will more than likely come down to how they perform over the next few drafts.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a forward that could expedite the rebuild in OKC.

Let’s see how ESPN thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

2022 NBA Mock Draft

This scenario could end up being the best for the Thunder. While they have a spectacular backcourt that's built for the future, their frontcourt lacks superstar talent. Once of the most talented players in this class, Paolo Banchero has the potential to be a top talent on a future championship team.

