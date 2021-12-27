ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt football competes in ‘Battle for Bowl Week’ at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi celebrates with the trophy after their win against Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Chris Carlson/AP)

ATLANTA — The Pitt Panthers are challenging their opponent, Michigan State, in “Battle for Bowl Week” competitions at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The teams will battle in a series of challenges leading up to the bowl, competing for the Battle for Bowl Week Belt.

The winner of the Battle for Bowl Week has gone on to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in six of the last 10 games.

Michigan State won the first competition, which was a basketball challenge, 134-94. Each player received a 45 second round to shoot from various spots around the hoop, and each place was worth a different point total.

The second competition is Andretti Indoor Karting. The average lap time for each team will be totaled, and the team with the quickest average will win the event. The results will be announced later Monday evening.

The third and final competition is ‘Football Feud,’ where four offensive players, four defensive players, and two assistant coaches from each team will compete in a football version of the fame show “Family Feud.” The team with the highest score at the end of two rounds will win the event.

Stay with Channel 11 to see if the Panthers will win the Battle for Bowl Week.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pitt falls to Michigan State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — The Pitt Panthers lost to Michigan State 31-21 in the Peach Bowl. Payton Thorne’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed gave No. 11 Michigan State the lead with less than three minutes remaining and the Spartans overcame an 11-point deficit to beat No. 13 Pittsburgh Thursday night.
