Dr. Fauci recommends avoiding large crowds to ring in the new year

Many people might be changing how they plan to ring in 2022 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide this holiday season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends avoiding large crowds, especially if you're unsure whether everyone there is vaccinated.

"I have been telling people consistently that if you're vaccinated and boosted and you have a family setting in the home with family and relatives. But when you're talking about a New Year's Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination. I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year," says Fauci.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging more than 198,000 virus cases each day. The majority of those who become seriously ill are unvaccinated.