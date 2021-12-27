ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo, ContextLogic And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Engineering#Applied Materials#Amat#Micron Technology
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Micron Technology

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 6.0% to $0.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 million. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 56.3K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.0 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $5.03 during Thursday’s regular session. Energy Focus’s stock is trading at a volume of 27.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 678.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nutriband Shares Are Soaring Today

Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) is soaring Friday morning after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA. AVERSA is 4p Therapeutics' abuse deterrent transdermal system, which uses taste aversion to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) from $6 to $8. Xeris Biopharma shares rose 18.9% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt lifted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $290 to $345. Synaptics shares fell 1.6% to close at $287.70 on Thursday. HC...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Medalist Diversified REIT Shares Are Rising

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ: MDRR) is trading significantly higher Friday morning after the company announced a stock repurchase program. The repurchase program will allow management to purchase up to 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock, up to a maximum price of $4.80 per share. Medalist isn't obligated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read Why DA Davidson Is Bullish On Ichor

DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely reiterated a Buy and $75 price target on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR). The price target implies a 63% upside. Diffely stated that the stock is a "great way" to play semiconductor supercycle. Ichor offers an "unmatched risk-reward profile" as it is leveraged to all the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zepp Shares Drop On Q4 Guidance Cut

Zepp Health Corp (NYSE: ZEPP) offered an update to its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the progress of its share repurchase program. Zepp lowered its Q4 net revenue outlook to RMB1.6 billion - RMB1.75 billion from the prior guidance of RMB1.75 billion - RMB2.0 billion. Zepp slashed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy