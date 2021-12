Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is present at $18.42. The support is present at the $17.7 level. The Unswap price analysis is bullish for today as the trend is again changing with bulls making progress. The coin found support at the $17 level after a sell-off was observed for two days on 28th and 29th December. The trendline is again moving up since yesterday as the coin value is continuously rising, and the price improved from $17.11 to the current price level of $18, further improvement in price is also expected later today, after a correction taking place currently as UNI is facing resistance at $18.2 as well as $18.4.

