Newly developed injectable, adhesive surgical gel to prevent scar tissue

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to 90% of patients who undergo open abdominal or pelvic surgery develop postoperative adhesions, or scar tissue. Minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical approaches can reduce the severity of the adhesions, but the scar tissue still forms. The cellular response to injury—even intentional injury, such as surgery to repair a problem—results in...

medicalxpress.com

healththoroughfare.com

There’s an Injection for Preventing HIV, and It’s Now FDA-Approved

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is the virus capable of attacking our body’s immune system, and it made a lot of victims throughout history. The World Health Organization (WHO) informs that only in 2020, roughly 680,000 people died worldwide because of diseases related to HIV. Until recently, it seemed impossible...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly identified mediator of inflammation resolution stimulates tissue regeneration and controls granuloma formation

After acute inflammation, the body typically returns to homeostasis, a process that involves specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs), molecules that help resolve inflammation. In some cases, however, chronic inflammation can lead to the formation of small nodules called granulomas. To better understand the biosynthetic reactions that take place after inflammation, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSNT News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Smart sutures to monitor deep surgical wounds

Monitoring surgical wounds after an operation is an important step to prevent infection, wound separation and other complications. However, when the surgical site is deep in the body, monitoring is normally limited to clinical observations or costly radiological investigations that often fail to detect complications before they become life-threatening. Hard...
HEALTH
#Adhesive#Adhesion#Biotechnology#Engineering Research#Gel
The Press

Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System Receives Shonin Approval to Treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a Chronic Pain Condition Affecting a Facial Nerve

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today it has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (Shonin) to market the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in Japan. The system is currently used to treat TN in the U.S., EIMEA and other parts of the world. With the Shonin approval, more TN patients will have access to a high-precision radiosurgery treatment typically delivered in just one out-patient procedure.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Placental cell therapy could deliver new treatment options for liver disease

A cell therapy could reduce inflammatory response in liver disease, offering hope to thousands of Australians suffering from the disease. Inflammation underpins hundreds of health conditions, contributing to more than 50 percent of deaths worldwide, and Hudson Institute has Australia's largest team of inflammation researchers, whose sole focus is developing treatments to prevent or alleviate inflammation-driven diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
undark.org

How AI Could Prevent the Development of New Illicit Drugs

In recent years, underground chemists have increasingly made small chemical tweaks on known recreational drugs to skirt laws, creating novel designer versions. Instead of cannabis, for instance, these chemists could offer up XLR-11, or instead of PCP they might have 3-MeO-PCE. Novel designer drugs, also called research chemicals or legal...
HEALTH
Medical & Biotech
Health
Biology
China
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a smart probe for early tumor diagnosis

As 5-year relative survival rates differ greatly between cancer patients treated at early or late stages, early detection of tumors is of great importance to cancer therapy. Cathepsin B (CTSB) is considered as a potential biomarker for the early diagnosis of cancers due to its increased expression in the early stage of many cancer types. As a result, the effective and precise monitoring of CTSB activity offers a way out.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers a novel vaccine strategy to prevent SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection

Researchers at the Department of Microbiology and State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) have conducted a comprehensive study for identifying an effective vaccine regimen in preventing SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection. The study demonstrated that a combination of intramuscular PD1-based receptor-binding domain (RBD) DNA vaccine (PD1-RBD-DNA) prime and intranasal live attenuated influenza-based vaccine (LAIV-HK68-RBD) boost vaccination regimen induced the strongest mucosal broadly neutralizing antibodies and lung resident memory CD8 T cells, which prevented live SARS-CoV-2 nasal challenges in two animal models. The full research article is now online in the journal of EBioMedicine, published by The Lancet.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

No effect on ovarian reserve seen after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

No changes are seen in plasma anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels at three months following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Human Reproduction. Aya Mohr-Sasson, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel, and colleagues conducted a prospective study involving 129 reproductive-aged women (18...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Omicron variant largely resistant to current antibodies

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading at an alarming rate. It could soon replace the delta variant, which at present dominates globally. However, little is known about whether currently available vaccines and drugs will be effective against the omicron variant. To assess the efficiency of vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, a research team led by Stefan Pöhlmann and Markus Hoffmann from the German Primate Center—Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen and colleagues from the Hannover Medical School, the University of Göttingen Medical Center, the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg and the German Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, have studied how efficiently the omicron variant is neutralized by antibodies from recovered and vaccinated people. An inhibition by T cells, which are produced after infection, remains to be analyzed.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists retool CAR T cells to serve as 'micropharmacies' for cancer drugs

Immunotherapies called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells use genetically engineered versions of a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. These treatments have energized cancer care, especially for people with certain types of blood cancers. Now, scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) have developed new CAR T cells that can do something their predecessors cannot: Make drugs.
CANCER
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH

