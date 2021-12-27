Man shot, killed in Old Town Chinatown identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve night in Old Town Chinatown has been identified, Portland police said.
Derrick Kenreko Marshall, 41, was found near NW 6th and Davis with a gunshot wound. Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.Man shot to death in Old Town Chinatown, no one in custody
The shooter fled the scene before authorities arrived.
