Man shot, killed in Old Town Chinatown identified



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve night in Old Town Chinatown has been identified, Portland police said.

Derrick Kenreko Marshall, 41, was found near NW 6th and Davis with a gunshot wound. Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The shooter fled the scene before authorities arrived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.