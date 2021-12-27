ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man shot, killed in Old Town Chinatown identified

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrINR_0dWnFeFk00


PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve night in Old Town Chinatown has been identified, Portland police said.

Derrick Kenreko Marshall, 41, was found near NW 6th and Davis with a gunshot wound. Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Man shot to death in Old Town Chinatown, no one in custody

The shooter fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Sharon McClure
3d ago

what a waste of our men. This man had a fabules smile and i feal so sad his life was taken from him and his family. God bless him.

Reply
3
John citizen
3d ago

make murder a crime in this pus***** County. the killer dies. period. see how punishment works???

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Town Chinatown#Portland Police#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy