Here’s a couple basketball nuggets about recent events:. After a stellar first three seasons at Buffalo Grove, Kam Craft transferred to The Skill Factory Prep High School in Georgia for his senior season. Craft scored 1,696 points at Buffalo Grove over 73 games and was on pace to become the second 2,000-point scorer in program history this season and the new all-time leading scorer at Buffalo Grove and the MSL. Craft wanted a bigger stage his senior season and made the move to Georgia over the summer.

