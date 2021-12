Tonight's WWE NXT was the long-awaited debut of Tiffany Stratton, who has been teased with videos over the past couple of NXT episodes. She would take on Fallon Henley in her first match, and Stratton came out looking incredibly confident, and took charge of the match immediately. She would then lock in a wrist hold but Henley countered and worked in one of her own. Stratton then went up top and locked in Henley's arm as she came down, pinning her to the ground. Henley got up and went to lock in a hold and she did on her second try, but Stratton countered and locked in one fo her own, and she taunted Henley a bit while she did it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO