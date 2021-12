There was a time when Eastenders was great all year round including at Christmas when we used to get some really special episodes that were memorable. But nowadays the only episodes that are any decent are the ones around Christmas time and maybe the odd one during the year when there is a decent storyline being produced. This has been happening for quite a few years now and a lot of the viewers are getting frustrated why they have to wait for a decent episode which is well written and well produced during this time of the year as there was a time it was never like this. Hopefullly under the new producer we will have more of these decent episodes during the year and we wont have to wait another year for the show to feel like Eastenders from twenty years ago.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO