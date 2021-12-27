Human remains found in Maury County; Family notified

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bones discovered in Maury County have been confirmed to be human remains, according to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD)

Officials said they received a call Sunday about possible skeletal remains discovered on a property on Southport Road near Mount Pleasant. Tuesday, officials confirmed the remains discovered were those of a human. It is unclear how long the bones had been there.

On Monday, members of the sheriff’s department, MTSU Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery team, Mount Pleasant Police Department, THP, and the medical examiner’s office collected and processed the remains. Other evidence will be processed and examined by the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI crime lab.

MCSD said the investigation has led them to an unofficial identification of this individual, and the family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 931-988-5151.

This is a developing story.

