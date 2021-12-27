ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Supreme Court Considering Fee Hike For Lawyers

 3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It could cost more to be a Michigan lawyer.

The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.

The State Bar of Michigan has not had a dues increase since 2003. The increase would help “continue the valuable services and resources the Bar provides for its members,” the court said.

Lawyers help pay for the operations of the State Bar and the attorney discipline system.

The state’s Supreme Court is accepting comments until April 1. It also will hold a public hearing.

Jacopo Dantes
3d ago

Unless the state bar begins upholding standards for Officers of the Court by disbarring people like Dana Nessel, who uses the law as a bludgeon in a partisan manner, the organization itself fails to serve the purpose for which it exists. The Michigan state bar is useless 😒 😑

