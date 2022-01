by Terry Rogers Joan and Sudler Lofland on their wedding day, December 28, 1971 (Photo by Young’s Studio) Sudler and Joan Lofland, owners of the Vineyard Shipyard and prominent members of the Milford community will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 28. According to Joan, the couple decided they did not want a big celebration party to ... Read More

MILFORD, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO