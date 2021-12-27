ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

No Gazprom booking on Yamal-Europe: press

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe natural gas pipeline is exposed to regional geopolitical risk factors. The Reuters news service reported December 27 that Russian natural gas company Gazprom has yet to book additional capacity on the Yamal-Europe pipeline. European markets are seeing a supply-side crunch, though recent shipments of LNG from...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Warned Putin of 'Heavy Price' Over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Friday he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased U.S. presence in Europe, where tensions are high after Russia's military buildup at the border. The U.S. and Russian leaders exchanged warnings over...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Reuters#Russian#European#Lng#Soviet#Western#Nord Stream#Yamal Europe#Eu#Belarusian#African#Siberian
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Gas flows east via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleventh day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade shows. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

The Week In Russia: The Shifting Shape Of The Past

Thirty years after the U.S.S.R.'s collapse, courts ordered the closure of the human rights and historical research group Memorial, making what observers said was a big move to whitewash the past and the present. Meanwhile, Moscow pressed ahead with an effort to roll back some of the results of the Soviet breakup.
EUROPE
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. In the euro's initial days, consumers were concerned it caused prices to rise as countries converted to the new currency.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy