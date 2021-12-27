No Gazprom booking on Yamal-Europe: press

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.

