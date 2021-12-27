ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Rockets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

By Nick Schwartz
 4 days ago
Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Rockets (10-23) are playing the final game of a five-game road swing, and have gone 1-4 during the trip. These teams have met once before this season in what was a thrilling shootout, with the Rockets winning 146-143 in overtime.

Here’s when you should tune in to see Monday’s game:

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 27
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets) / AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets)

Rockets at Hornets notable injuries:

Rockets: D.J. Augustin (health and safety protocol) and Garrison Mathews (health and safety protocol) are out. Jalen Green (left hamstring injury management) and Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) are questionable. Daishen Nix (two-way) is available.

Hornets: Miles Bridges (health and safety protocol), Cody Martin (health and safety protocol) and P.J. Washington (health and safety protocol) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • C Mason Plumlee
  • G Terry Rozier
  • G LaMelo Ball

Houston Rockets

  • F Jae’Sean Tate
  • F David Nwaba
  • C Christian Wood
  • G Eric Gordon
  • G Armoni Brooks

