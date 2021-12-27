ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Man pleads not guilty in Kentucky restaurant shooting that killed 2

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ7Hc_0dWnBcd800

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A man charged with fatally shooting two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared before a judge Sunday on murder charges in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant on Preston Highway in Louisville. The judge set his bond at $1 million.

Investigation into Boone County car crash leads to drug bust

An arrest citation says security footage inside the restaurant shows Reitz shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross last week in the crowded restaurant and that he admitted to the shooting in a statement to a detective.

Reitz’s attorney said during the court appearance that his client fired at the men in self-defense.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man accused of Charleston double murder arraigned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Detroit man accused of a Charleston double murder was arraigned on Wednesday morning. No bond was set for 22-year-old Marquis Goodman, due to the nature of the crime. Court documents say that Charleston PD responded to the 300 block of Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side on October 8 at around 1:30 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing woman reported out of South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing woman from South Charleston. Megan Vera Marie Forzetting, 32, is said to be last seen at Thomas Memorial Health. KCSO says that she is known to date another recently-reported missing person, Michael Criniti. The missing person report says that she is five-foot-three-inches, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man from St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Joseph Michel Criniti. Joseph was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23 in the St. Albans area. He was thought to be heading to a residence on Green Valley Drive, but he has not been seen or heard from since. Joseph […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested for meth, sawed-off shotgun

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a man is facing two felony charges after a traffic stop on State Route 682. On Wednesday, Athens deputies with the Athens Major Crimes Unit stopped 26-year-old Joshua Willie, of Trimble. Sheriff Smith said that “criminal indicators were observed during the stop, and it was found […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restaurant#Murder#Ap#Roosters#Bradley Cross#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – A man is still in the hospital after being hit by a train. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 Block of 10th St., around 3:30 p.m. Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer tells 13 News that the man who was hit was alert and talking, but due to the nature […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia and neighboring states see COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a steady decline for a couple of months, COVID-19 cases are again spiking in West Virginia. Governor Justice and his COVID-19 task force announced that nearly 14% of all people tested each day are coming back positive. In just the past day, 2,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle house fire in South Charleston

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29): A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Wednesday morning. A call came into 911 just before 9:30 a.m., and when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. An elderly couple lived at this home. The wife is fine, but her husband was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy