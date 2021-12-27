Man pleads not guilty in Kentucky restaurant shooting that killed 2

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A man charged with fatally shooting two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared before a judge Sunday on murder charges in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant on Preston Highway in Louisville. The judge set his bond at $1 million.

An arrest citation says security footage inside the restaurant shows Reitz shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross last week in the crowded restaurant and that he admitted to the shooting in a statement to a detective.

Reitz’s attorney said during the court appearance that his client fired at the men in self-defense.

