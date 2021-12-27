2.3 Mag Earthquake Rocks North Of Greenville

Even the hardiest of us can get down in the dumps during the long Maine winter, so we have a few suggestions on fun ways to lift your spirits. As my New Jersey-born husband reminds me every year, Maine is not an easy place to live. Winter weather can stick around for as long as six months here, with ridiculously short days and dreaded phrases like "wind chill." For someone who grew up on the beach, it's not an easy adjustment to make. And even for those of us who grew up here, it can be hard to keep our spirits up by the time we hit February.

