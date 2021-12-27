ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, ME

2.3 Mag Earthquake Rocks North Of Greenville

By DJ Fred
 3 days ago
Ever tried landing reindeer on a roof that's shaking?. It's a good thing that things calmed down just in time for Santa's arrival last week as all was not calm the day prior,...

Related
I-95 FM

One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters

I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

When Was Bangor’s Snowiest Christmas?

We took a look at National Weather Service records over the years to find what was Bangor's snowiest Christmas Day. It wasn't a huge storm, but travel must have been tough. A winter storm left much of Maine with a blanket of snow for a white Christmas. Historically, 75% of the time, Bangor has seen a white Christmas. A "white Christmas" is defined by the National Weather Service as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Grab A Comet By The Tail over Maine This Week

Break out the binoculars or just hope that you're lucky enough to catch a glimpse with the naked eye because Comet Leonard is in town. Well, kinda. Earlier this year, NASA-type folks discovered Comet C/2021 A1 and then quickly renamed it, Leonard. It won't pass by this way again for another 80,000 years, so you may want to try to see it before it goes bye-bye by the end of the month.
ASTRONOMY
I-95 FM

Rare Asian Sea Eagle Spotted From Nova Scotia To Massachusetts

This bird is about as rare as a chicken with lips in our neck of the woods. Bird lovers from Alaska to Nova Scotia are all aflutter about an Asian Steller's sea eagle that has been spotted recently right here in New England. The Asian Sea Eagle is native to China, Japan, Korea, and eastern Russia, so any spotting of one in New England is quite remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
I-95 FM

Have You Gotten Your Hazard Stimmy From The State Of Maine Yet?

This feels a bit like that scene from Christmas Vacation. I've read online here and there that they've mailed out "X" number of state hazard pay since November. Yet, when I'm on various social media sources that I follow, I see a ton of people saying they haven't gotten their stimmy checks yet. No one in my family has gotten theirs. So what's shakin'?
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maybe Santa Will Stuff This $1.975 Million Oceanfront Property Into Your Stocking

How about a new ocean-front home with a lighthouse on the property for Christmas?. Hey, why not? You've got $1.975,000 to burn. Right?. The historic Keeper's House on Isle au Haut in Penobscot Bay is for sale and who wouldn't want to spend some time there? The property comes with the iconic and fully automated lighthouse on Robinson Point, which is maintained by the town itself, so you wouldn't have to do anything with it but sit back and enjoy it. Now, that's a big-time bonus in our book.
HOME & GARDEN
I-95 FM

Over $292 Million is Unclaimed in Maine

Found money. Lots of it. Yours for the taking, if it’s actually for you. The state of Maine has an unclaimed property official website. It’s yours to check if you might have a surprise coming your way that you didn’t know about. So how much money is...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

After Nearly 60 Years, Orono’s University Inn Is Sadly Closing

I actually have some fond memories of that place. When I was a younger man in my steadier days in music, one of my old bands came up and co-headlined Bumstock a couple times in the early 2000's. Each time, we were put up at the University Inn. In the interest of full disclosure, we were the worst kind of guests. Imagine a floor of a hotel, filled with 50 or 60 musicians.
ORONO, ME
I-95 FM

WATCH: Heigh-Ho, This Maine Goose Parade Is Off To Work

No, this past weekend's snow that blanketed eastern Maine didn't stop this goose parade!. For a few years now we've taken the pleasure of following Kirsten Lie-Nielsen at Hostile Valley Farm on Instagram. Kirsten seems like the ultimate rock 'n roll homesteader to us, always posting something interesting as she and her partner renovate a 200-year-old homestead and live off the land in the small town of Liberty in Waldo County.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

How Early Is Too Early To Fire Up The Snowblower After A Storm?

Do you ever just stare at it, afraid of the neighbors?. When I still lived in Bangor, we had a fairly small driveway, so I used to just fire up the trusty old snow blower, and fire off those flakes into the stratosphere. We also lived in a pretty residential neighborhood, and most folks operated in the same fashion. Except for the folks who had their tiny driveways plowed, which seemed ridiculous.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

BARN in Brewer open for 24 hours at Christmas

This is the time of the year we really get into family and close friends. Most of us do. Some however don’t, and have a tough struggle during the holidays. BARN, the Bangor Area Recovery Network will once again this holiday season offer around the clock support. The BARN facility on Center Street in Brewer will be open for 24 consecutive hours.
BREWER, ME
I-95 FM

Camp During Winter At The 8 Maine Winter Destinations

Most of us Mainers are down for camping in summer. But, it takes a rare breed to want to take on the camping experience during the wintertime here in the Pine Tree State. If you are up for the challenge there are 8 places you could go to try this experience out for yourself.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Here’s Every Maine Earthquake That Has Happened This Year

It's a common occurrence to experience small earthquakes here in Maine. Most, thankfully, are pretty small, making the ground that we walk on shimmer as much as a fully loaded pulp truck driving by the house, if that. If you're perceptive enough and in the right place at the right...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

10 Fun Ways to Overcome the Maine Winter Blues

Even the hardiest of us can get down in the dumps during the long Maine winter, so we have a few suggestions on fun ways to lift your spirits. As my New Jersey-born husband reminds me every year, Maine is not an easy place to live. Winter weather can stick around for as long as six months here, with ridiculously short days and dreaded phrases like "wind chill." For someone who grew up on the beach, it's not an easy adjustment to make. And even for those of us who grew up here, it can be hard to keep our spirits up by the time we hit February.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

You Can Fish For Free In Maine On These Days In 2022

In February, a special weekend allows anyone to fish Maine waters without a license. With 2021 coming to an end, we're looking forward to 2022. Free Fishing Weekends are already set for the upcoming year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set February 19 and 20 as Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Are Mainers Ready for Rolling Blackouts This Winter?

After dealing with all things COVID over the past couple of years or so do we really need any more misfortune? Of course, the answer to that question would be a resounding no, but it looks like there’s at least a chance that there may be more to come. This time it concerns our electrical service.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

The 2021 Maine Deer Harvest Was The Biggest Season Since 1968

It was a big season for deer hunters in Maine. While a small minority of hunters were successful, the deer harvest was the biggest in more than 50 years. Over the weekend, the Maine deer season came to an end. The season was on pace to be a big year. Now that the various deer seasons have come to an end, we can officially say it was. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Big Game Harvest Dashboard, 38,916 (as of the time of publishing) white-tailed deer have been tagged since September. For comparison, the 2020 season yielded 33,157 deer harvested.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Town Of Hampden Unveils ‘Free Little Pantry’ For Those In Need

Hampden has a new mini food pantry to help combat food insecurity in the community. Perhaps you've seen one of the "little free libraries" around the area. The libraries are stocked with books free for the taking, with the hope that the books are returned or replaced with new reading material. Well, Hampden has adopted a similar concept, a "free little pantry."
HAMPDEN, ME
I-95 FM

4 Inches Of Snow Today, 53 Degrees This Saturday. Maine Is Weird.

Maine weather is so utterly bizarre. To begin, even if I refer to meteorologists, I'm not calling out anyone specific. Well, there is one weather person far away from here who annoys the crap out of me, but that's not the point of all this, hahaha. The point is, even in winter, you can never really discount any weather possibility up our way.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

The Tradition of ‘Tree Tipping’ In Maine

I've been in the Christmas spirit more so this year than any other year and wanted to do a crafty activity with the kids and thought about that one time years ago my dad cut some pine tree branches so we could make wreaths. This tradition of selecting and cutting...
MAINE STATE
