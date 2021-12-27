ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KS

Scott County grass fire quickly contained on Sunday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A grass fire that quickly spread in Scott County on Sunday was contained with the help of area residents and fire departments.

According to the Scott County Fire Department, it took 24 firefighters, eight fire trucks, nine tankers, and several farmers with tractors and discs to help get the fire contained.

The department said Lane County and Wichita County also sent crews to battle the blaze.

Residents are reminded to be careful with burning and not throw cigarettes out the window.

The Kansas Forest Service said continued dry conditions are expected this week.

