Two Accidents Occur on Interstate 5 at the Same Time. A major injury was reported in one accident on December 23 when two collisions occurred within a short time of each other in Sacramento. Both collisions occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 just north of the off-ramp for Sutterville Road. The police accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that one of the collisions involved a single vehicle, while the other involved an ABC10 news van and a Honda sedan.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO